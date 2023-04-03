As the cost of prescription drugs keep rising, Nevada lawmakers want to bring relief to working families across the state.
Assembly Bill 250 - the Affordable Medicine Act - would bring negotiated prices for drugs at the federal Medicare level to *all Nevadans who need those drugs.
As a quick refresher, here is how it currently works: If you have diabetes and you go to the pharmacy, and you're 65 or older, you'll get the Medicare fair price.
But if you're 64 or younger, you won't get the Medicare fair price.
Assemblywoman Venicia Considine says she is carrying the bill because it helps everyday people.
“I know in my own family, you can have insurance. You can not have insurance, but there are just some medicines that have no competition, that don't have any generic alternatives, and if you are in a situation, where your healthcare requires some life altering drugs that can help sustain you, and help actually cure you, that might not be enough that those drugs to exist,” explained (D-Las Vegas) Assemblywoman Venicia Considine.
The act would bring Medicare price controls for the 10 largest most used drugs on the market.
The key thing to know is that these Medicare prices have already been negotiated with big pharma - so the bill would fast track bureaucratic layers - and bring relief to Nevadans.
“It's incumbent upon me to find that relief and bring it to everybody in Nevada, not just my district - for working families. For those who - but for being 59 instead of 66 wouldn't be able to get that drug and help them, and get them past something that is incredibly detrimental to their lifestyle. That's what this bill does,” said Considine.
Former Nevada Lt. Governor Kate Marshall, who is a proponent of the bill, gave KTVN 2 News a one-on-one interview, and tells us why she is supporting Nevada tackling this issue at the state level.
“At the federal level, they enacted a law for 65 million people in the United States under Medicare to get lower drug prices on a narrow set of drugs. In Nevada, it's 17% of our population that is on Medicare. We're just trying to make sure that the other 83% of people here can also get those Medicare fair prices,” explained 35th Lieutenant Governor of Nevada and Biden Administration White House Senior Advisor to governor for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Kate Marshall.
Marshall tells us the federal government is looking at 50 drugs, but they are using a certain criteria to determine just 10 for Nevada.
“They’re looking at drugs for asthma, drugs for diabetes, drugs for prostate cancer, for breast cancer, for lymphoma, drugs to prevent stroke. These are really important for Nevada.”
It's important to note that just because a former democratic Lt. Governor supports the bill, doesn't mean all Nevada democratic lawmakers will.
Sources tell us that there might be some Nevada legislators who stand opposed to the Affordable Medicine Act.
There were physicians and several healthcare groups that stand opposed to AB250 including the Healthcare Distribution Alliance. The HBA argues that the bill could create a "patchwork of state policies" that would disrupt the prescription drug supply chain. There letter is inserted below.
The 10 drugs would be named in September.
If passed, the bill would not go into effect until 2026 to give private insurance companies time to prepare.