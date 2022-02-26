On February 26th, 2022, Our Story, Inc. is thanking local firefighters for their support by opening the Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum.
They celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting event, with keynote speakers.
The museum is located at the historic Black Springs Volunteer Fire Department at 218 Kennedy Drive, in North Reno.
It's purpose is to honor and tell the stories of African American First Responders within the community.
"From the 1950s to the 1980s this community consisted of Nevadans who created opportunities for themselves through hard work, tenacious appeals for equal access to public help, and fighting for civil rights. Because of their perseverance, the Black Springs community built the community’s infrastructure and fire department which was housed in the building OSI will use for the NNAAFM." - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District