Friday was day 68 of the 120-day legislative session, and it was the deadline for all bills to make it out of their committees of origin.
Now, the bills with amendments, will be read in their respective house chambers.
Think of this week as "inside baseball" for the legislature. Which means we should expect long floor sessions.
A bill that was exempt from Friday's deadline – Assembly Bill 319.
AB319 is requesting an appropriation for $100 million for the next biennium to continue the free school breakfast and lunch program for all k-12 Nevada students for the next two years.
"As families continue to recover post-Covid 19, anything we can do to keep families spending their money on keeping a roof over their head, food on the dinner table, they shouldn't have to wonder where their child's breakfast or school lunch is going to come from, and every student in Nevada is going to benefit from this, because you know studies show that there's less absenteeism, students perform better when they're well fed at school,” said (D-Las Vegas) Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui.
AB319 is the continuation of a law that passed during the pandemic.
More than a dozen bills carrying hefty fiscal notes for the state - have been exempted - including Governor Joe Lombardo’s five measures.
Sources tell us the Legislative Council Bureau, or LCB, has a lot of catching up to do on bill amendments.
The Legislative Council Bureau helps legislators' research and understand bills - independent of lobbyists and the Governor’s office.
There are a lot of amendments that the legal division of LCB now has to draft into bills so they can be heard a second time, adopted, and bill re-printed,
Friday was the biggest culling day for Nevada's 82nd 2023 Legislative Session.
According the Nevada Electronic Legislative Information System, 91 bills died last week in the Assembly.
Notable bills that died are AB108 - the nurse license compact
Ab209 - medical malpractice.
And, AB31 - making Juneteenth a legal holiday in Nevada.
Some notable bills that are still alive:
SB371 - passed unanimously on Friday. It clarified state law giving local incorporate municipalities the ability to set rent control.
Both of Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui’s gun control laws survived. AB354 prohibits concealed firearms 100 yards near election sites. AB355 raises the legal age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from age 18 to 21.
AB330 rolls back 2019 democratic restorative justice laws, and makes it easier for school administrators to suspend and expel unruly students.
As the time of publication, the Nevada Senate has not published their list of dead bills yet.
The amended bills being heard now have the next 11 days to pass through their house – or they strike out.
That's your legislative look ahead.