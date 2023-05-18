One week after a magnitude 5.5 quake hit near Lake Almanor, a preliminary magnitude 3.9 temblor struck in the same area.
This latest quake struck at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, more than three miles east of Quincy.
The area has been experiencing aftershocks ever since the initial May 11th quake.
That quake was the largest in California since the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest sequence in 2019, according to former USGS seismologist Lucy Jones.
There's no immediate word of any injuries or damage in this latest temblor.
ORIGINAL STORY MAY 11, 2023:
USGS reports a magnitude 5.5 earthquake near Lake Almanor in Plumas County.
The quake centered in the Sierra Nevada's Lake Almanor resort region struck at 4:19 p.m. Thursday and a magnitude 5.2 aftershock occurred at 3:18 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was centered about 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of East Shore, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Many people got phone alerts about 10 seconds before they felt the quake in the Truckee Meadows.
ABC10 reported local businesses were cleaning up minor damage in the area about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.
“A lot of broken glass, a lot of broken dishes, a lot of broken liquor from upstairs,” Stephanie Hughes, a local restaurant manager, told the station after the Thursday afternoon quake.
"Everything was shaking. Customers were fleeing onto the lawn,” said Hughes.
The magnitude 5.5 quake was the largest in California since the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest sequence in 2019, according to former USGS seismologist Lucy Jones, who now runs a center focusing on making communities more resilient to disasters.
A preliminary M5.7 earthquake just occurred near Lake Almanor in CA. We could feel it all the way down here at our office just north of Reno.— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) May 11, 2023
Did you feel it? Help the USGS by filling out this form here: https://t.co/HvltEN2DjC pic.twitter.com/yG8raRMgty
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)