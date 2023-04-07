Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that a federal judge in Spokane, Washington has barred the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) from doing anything to reduce the availability of the medication abortion drug mifepristone in 16 states – including Nevada – and the District of Columbia.
Nevada was a member of the coalition of states that sued the FDA to preserve access to the drug.
“Today’s ruling preserves access to mifepristone for Nevadans,” said AG Ford. “Over the past 20 years, mifepristone has proven to be safe and effective, as continually affirmed by the FDA based on scientific evidence. I will continue to fight for Nevadans’ right to reproductive healthcare, and, in particular, access to mifepristone.”
The ruling came on the same day that a judge in Texas stayed the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. The Texas order is not currently in effect because it gives the FDA a week to appeal. The federal judge in the Washington case granted a preliminary injunction that preserves access to mifepristone in Nevada and the other plaintiffs that sued.
(Office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford)