Sparks Police and the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the Truckee River near Spice Island Drive just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a deceased male in the river.
The Sparks Fire Department assisted in removing the decedent from the water and the Washoe County Medical Examiner was contacted.
No further details were released and this is an ongoing death investigation.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)