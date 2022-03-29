The Carlin Police Department and other agencies are responding to an active shooter incident 1 mile west of Carlin, NV on Old Hwy 40.
According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Eureka County Sheriff's Office called for assistance around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, saying one person had been shot.
The Eureka County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) also requested helicopter assistance from WCSO.
As of 9:45 p.m., RAVEN and SWAT are on scene, according to ECSO.
Police are asking that people avoid the highway and surrounding area as the situation is still active.
This is a developing story, any updates will be posted here.