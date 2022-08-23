aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has ceased all flight operations.
ExpressJet says, "We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action."
aha! flew to 11 cities, including Boise, and Eugene and Ashland, Oregon.
ExpressJet is based in the Atlanta area, while aha! was based in Reno.
ExpressJet says customers should contact their credit card company for a refund on tickets purchased for travel after August 22, 2022.
Unfortunately, ExpressJet says it is unable to assist with alternative travel arrangements.