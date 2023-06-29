With Fourth of July weekend coming up, many are expected to be out and about.
However, high temperatures are anticipated for the rest of the week.
"We're expecting warmer temperatures than we've been used to over the last several weeks," said Amanda Young, Meteorologist for National Weather Service Reno. "So, the summer heat is being turned on."
Basic safety tips include making sure you're staying hyrdated, taking plenty of breaks in the shade, and applying sunscreen.
Today we spoke with REMSA Health and they are reminding people to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion signs include nausea and dizziness and for heat stroke, altered level of consciousness and stroke-like symptoms.
If you or someone you know is suffering from these conditions make sure you call 911 immediately.
REMSA also cautioned people about leaving pets or children in cars.
"We never want to leave our pets or children in the car during the summer or really anytime that the temperature could be higher," said Jennifer Walters, Education Manager for REMSA Health. "The temperature in cars can rise about 20 degrees in about 10 minutes."
Also, with kids and dogs, they are asking people to be mindful of their paws and feet.
"Keep in mind the temperature of the ground," Walters said. "That the asphalt can be very hot and actually burn their paws or our children's feet."
REMSA is also recommending for people near a body of water to designate a water watcher.
"So that is someone who is not distracted by a cell phone," Walters said. "Their only job is to watch the water, keep an on children and other people that may be in or around water so they can see and find signs of drowning."
REMSA says that dehydration is the most common mistake people make in the heat.
People we spoke to at Wingfield Park today said they make sure they have more than enough water.
"Because some people, they don't plan for it," said Ryan Padin. "They don't bring enough water. So, like, I try to bring extras and make sure that everyone in the group is accounted for."
With this looking to be one of the hottest weekends of the year so far, the sudden shift to really high temperatures can leave an impact on people.
"With a sudden rise in temperatures, some of our community members like the elderly can be more disposed to heat related emergencies because they haven't been able to acclimate."
Fourth of July weekend will be hot and it's better to make sure you're taking care of yourself and those around you.