A little robot to help kids with speech and language difficulties in the classroom.
That's what top universities across the U.S. are working on together and the University of Nevada, Reno is one of them.
The goal of the 5-year long project is to create a robot who helps speech and education professionals in the classroom.
The target age group is 3 to 10 year-olds and the creators plan for the robot to help the ratio of teachers to students.
"The goal of this project is to figure out what speech pathologists are already doing well and enhance that. We're trying to figure out what special educators need, and provide that,” says David Feil-Seifer, Associate Professor, Computer Science & Engineering, UNR.
The project officially started on January 15th after over a year of research and the university is getting a $1.25 million grant for it.