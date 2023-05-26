With the summer holidays approaching, Airbnb is announcing measures aimed at reducing the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties in Nevada as they continue to draw a hard line on parties and promote responsible travel.
The anchor of this crackdown is a block on certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over both Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend for entire home listings in Nevadaand throughout the United States.
Airbnb says these amplified defenses impact bookings identified as potentially higher-risk, complementing our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s party ban.
Last year, Airbnb piloted a similar initiative over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends and they estimate that these efforts reduced the number of disruptive parties.
Specifically in Nevada, 80 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over Memorial Day weekend due to these defenses.
Airbnb says they encourage neighbors in Nevada to get in touch with them in real-time if they spot a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb.
For more info, click here: Anti-party crackdown for summer holidays (airbnb.com)