With summer in full swing, and 300 million guest arrivals expected on Airbnb this year, the company is bringing in measures across the US to help reduce the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
This crackdown will see a block on certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over the upcoming holiday weekend for entire home listings in Nevada, and throughout the United States.
These defenses impact bookings identified as potentially higher-risk, complementing their other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s party ban.
Last year, Airbnb implemented a similar initiative over the Fourth of July weekend and they saw a decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties.
Specifically in Nevada, almost 200 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over the Fourth of July weekend due to these defenses -- including over 50 in Las Vegas.
For more information, click here: Anti-party crackdown for summer holidays (airbnb.com)