Communities in Schools of Western Nevada is hoping to raise $60,000 with its "All in for Kids Spring Gala."
The event is on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort.
Tickets are $125 per person, and all the proceeds will go right back to schools and students in our area.
"This is an inaugural event, in the past we've had an event called "Cappy Hour," which is a bit smaller of an event, but now that the need has grown we've been wanting to serve more and more students in Washoe County." Nicole Willis-Grimes, the organizations executive director said. "The students we serve are the ones who have experienced the highest level of trauma, whether, it's financial, housing, mental and medical care, and any other needs that they might have."
Communities in Schools provides several services for students, including food, clothing, school supplies, and hygiene products. It also connects families with resources to help students. Case manager are also available to assist with students with academic or behavioral needs.
Communities in Schools of Western Nevada serves 12 schools in Washoe County and helps more than 8,000 students within the district.
Its biggest goal is to decrease the drop out rate among participating students, and the executive director says their programs are working.
"Our graduation rate for the 2021 school year was 93 percent, compared to the district average which I think was about 83 percent and the statewide average was in the low 80s." she said.
Willis-Grimes says if they reach their goal of $60,000 with the All in for Kids Spring Gala, Communities in School will be able to help more kids. The event features and honors graduating students, a principal, and site coordinator who were all involved with Communities in Schools.