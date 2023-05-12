As part of the Sky Vista Widening & Rehabilitation Project, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is putting an all-way stop at the intersection of Sky Vista Parkway and Trading Post Road.
The placement of the stop signs is to allow people to safely enter North Valleys Regional Park. The main entrance to the park will remain closed while construction continues.
Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to traffic changes at this intersection because this intersection had been a two-way stop prior to this change.
Traffic along Sky Vista Parkway has been shifted to the west side of the road between Silver Lake Drive and Vista Knoll Parkway as crews begin work widening the east side of Sky Vista.
Transit stops along the Sky Vista Parkway corridor will be uninterrupted although locations may shift.
(Regional Transportation Commission)