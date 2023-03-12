On Sunday, March 12, Alpine County, CA declared a local state of emergency due to winter storms combined with recent Atmospheric River events.
In an abundance of caution the Alpine County EOC cancelled all commission and committee meetings effective immediately through Friday, March 17, 2023.
Additionally, Alpine County will close the Administration Building on Tuesday, March 14th and Wednesday March 15th due to potential impacts to travel and safety. Administrative services including Finance, Clerk’s and the Assessor’s office will be conducted remotely during these two days.
An Atmospheric River has been forecasted for the Alpine County region starting Tuesday, March 14th and will remain in effect until Wednesday, March 15th.
It is recommended that residents significantly limit travel due to significant travel impacts from mixed precipitation events.
Due to potential road closures and public safety access, travel is only recommended for necessary reasons. Additionally, due to flooding in Douglas County, Alpine County Unified Command recommends securing supplies as soon as possible to prevent access issues in and out of Alpine County.
The County will be providing sandbags and sand at Station 91 and Station 92 in the Markleeville and Woodfords areas. For more information on sandbags please contact Community Development at 530-694-2140.
The County also encourages residents to secure supplies that will allow them to be self-sufficient for multiple days due to the potential of service interruption and road closures.
Supplies include but are not limited to:
- Food
- Water
- Medication
- Propane
- Fire Wood
- Pet Food
- Batteries
- Fuel
- Generators
- Charge Cell Phones
Finally, Alpine County recommends residents clear as much snow as possible around tail pipes, exhaust vents, propane tanks, drainages, and roofs to prevent any threats to your personal safety.
The County recommends assessing roof snow loads prior to the rain event in order to minimize risks to your safety.
(Alpine County)