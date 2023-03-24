Lyon County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

Courtesy of MGN / Pexels

Alpine County says their phone systems are currently down. 

The county says they are working on the issue with no estimated time of reconnection.

Frontier Communications is reviewing the phone circuit as well.

If you require service or need to communicate with an Alpine County Department please utilize the email address of the department.

County Service Email Addresses

 

Assessor / Recorder’s Office

Jacob Rasberry – Assessment Technician

jrasberry@alpinecountyca.gov           

Jeanette Millar – Auditor Appraiser & Recording Technician

jmillar@alpinecountyca.gov

Steven Sklar – Senior Appraiser

ssklar@alpinecountyca.gov

Donald O’Connor – Assessor / Recorder

doconnor@alpinecountyca.gov

Department of Finance

Klaus Leitenbauer - Director

kleitenbauer@alpinecountyca.gov

 

Debbie Oberlander - Assistant Auditor-Controller

doberlander@alpinecountyca.gov

Susan Lapin – Tax Collector (Markleeville)

slapin@alpinecountyca.gov

Mary Wenner – Assistant Tax Collector (Woodfords)

mwenner@alpinecountyca.gov

Matt McSorley – Budget & Procurement

mmcsorley@alpinecountyca.gov

 

Clerk’s Office

Teola Tremayne - Clerk

ttremayne@alpinecountyca.gov

Library, Museum & Archives

Rita Lovell

rlovell@alpinecountyca.gov

Behavioral Health Services

Tim Streeper – Deputy Director

tstreeper@alpinecountyca.gov

Crisis Hotline: 1-800-318-8212

Public Health Services

Tim Streeper – Deputy Director

tstreeper@alpinecountyca.gov

Community Development

Sam Booth – Director

sbooth@alpinecountyca.gov

Ethan Gray – Deputy Director

egray@alpinecountyca.gov

Katheryn Kniceley - Administration

kkniceley@alpinecountyca.gov

Katie Johnson – Administration

kjohnston@alpinecountyca.gov

 

Dial a Ride

Ron Dobyns

Dial-A-Ride Driver

Cell - 530-721-1097

Emergency Services

 

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch: 530-694-2231