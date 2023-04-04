During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association (APHA) brings together communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week as a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation's health.
Every year, the Association develops a national campaign to educate the public, policymakers and practitioners about issues related to each year's theme.
This year the theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health” to ensure everyone, in all cultural communities, has a chance at a long and healthy life.
Average life expectancy has now declined in the United States for 2-years in a row.
Rural Americans have higher rates of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure and diabetes and compared to urban residents, they are at higher risk for poor health outcomes because of the range of health disparities they face. Children living in rural areas also face greater challenges with their development, mental health and behavioral health.
The role of Public Health is to promote and provide the 10 Essential Public Health Services which includes communicating effectively to inform and educate people about health, factors that influence it, and how to improve it.