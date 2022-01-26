The American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today, shows significant progress in the work to end tobacco use, but products like e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, create concern for losing another generation to nicotine addiction.
The report finds that Nevada earned failing grades on passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.
The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policymakers on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use, the nation’s leading cause of preventable death.
The report recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. The 2022 “State of Tobacco Control” reveals that the country has made substantial progress in advancing tobacco control policies over the past 20 years, including comprehensive smokefree laws in more states, increased tobacco taxes across the nation and more Americans with access to treatments to help them quit smoking through state Medicaid programs.
Here in Nevada in the last 20 years, lawmakers have made significant strides to reduce tobacco use, like increasing the tax on tobacco products.
The smoking rate is still 14.2%, and the high school tobacco use rate is 21.4%.
“While we have seen considerable progress in Nevada, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 4,050 lives each year,” said JoAnna Strother, Senior Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in Nevada “And our progress on tobacco control policy has not been equal. We continue to see the unequal burden of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke in communities experiencing health disparities.”
“State of Tobacco Control” 2022 grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. Nevada received the following grades:
- Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F
- Strength of Smoke free Workplace Laws – Grade C
- Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F
- Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade F
- Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F
This year’s report noted the need for Nevada policymakers to focus on passing a comprehensive smokefree law. Nevada is one of 22 states that does not have a comprehensive smokefree law, leaving people unprotected from secondhand smoke in public places and workplaces.