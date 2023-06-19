The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada will provide training and education on preparedness for emergencies and wildfires to adults and children on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center, 115 W. Sixth Ave in Sun Valley.
“No neighborhood or rural area is really immune from emergencies or fire,” stated Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter. “Knowing how to prepare and respond if there’s an emergency or a wildfire fire occurs will be key to saving your life, and the lives of your family. By bringing this event to the residents of Sun Valley, we’ll have the opportunity to talk to adults and children, helping them learn about fire prevention and preparedness.”
Red Cross personnel will provide training at the event. In addition, partner organizations will be in attendance with informational displays. They include: Living with Fire, Team Rubicon, and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
The following family preparedness presentations will be offered hourly starting at 10 a.m.:
Prepare with Pedro
Prepare with Pedro helps children ages 5-7, learn to prepare for and cope with home fires or a local disaster.
Pillowcase Project
Developed for children from 8-12 years, the Pillowcase Project aims to increase their understanding of natural hazards and empower them to prepare for and cope with emergencies.
Pillowcase Project and Be Red Cross Ready
This session is designed for 13 to 15-year-olds. In addition to the basics of the Pillowcase Project, participants will learn how to prepare themselves and their home for disasters and evacuations.They will learn how to Get a Kit; Make a Plan for safe evacuation; and Be Informed of changing and potentially hazardous conditions.
Hands Only CPR and Be Red Cross Ready
Participants must be 16 years and older. In addition to learning the basics of the Be Red Cross Ready program, instructions will be given in Hands Only CPR, a simple method designed to provide life-saving care in an emergency until professionals arrive.
To sign up to attend the preparedness fair sessions, visit http://bit.ly/sunvalleypreparedness
Childcare will be provided at the event for children under 5 that cannot participate in a presentation.