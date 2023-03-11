With daylight saving time right around the corner, U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (NV-02) is reminding Nevadans to move their clocks forward before they go to bed on Saturday and highlighting the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.
“Nevadans, as you get ready to change your clocks this weekend, I wanted to update you on recent Congressional action to eliminate this practice and make daylight savings permanent. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 was introduced in the House and Senate at the beginning of the month and has already garnered bipartisan support. Let’s hope this is the last time you need to reset your clocks.”
In March 2022, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, sending it to the House for action. Former Speaker Pelosi never brought the legislation up for a vote.
On March 1, 2023, U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) reintroduced this legislation for the 118th Congress.
Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 12th and ends on November 5th of this year. Some studies show that making daylight saving time permanent could bring enormous health and economic benefits.
(Office of U.S. Representative Mark Amodei)