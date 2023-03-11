Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected to continue through the evening and subside slowly through Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following counties in east central California, Alpine, El Dorado, Mono, Nevada and Placer. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor to moderate flooding along creeks and streams as well as in low-lying, poor drainage and agricultural areas. Most mainstem rivers have begun to recede with the exception of portions of the Carson River near Carson, the Walker River near Snyder Lane, and the Middle Fork Feather River near Portola. Even as rivers recede, high flows can still be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 140 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated rain and snowmelt. This may continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. - Impacts of localized flooding and debris flows across area roadways across Mineral and Mono counties are ongoing. Be sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest information on road closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&