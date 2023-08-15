Andelin Family Farm in Spanish Springs said they will be donating all of this week's Sunflower Festival sales to Hawaii fire relief through the Melaleuca Foundation.
"Our hearts and prayers go to the victims of the Lahaina fire in Maui," the Andelin Family Farm said in a Facebook post on Monday. "The devastation is overwhelming. We want to help."
According to the farm, the Melaleuca Foundation will be matching their donations, and since the foundation pays for their own administration fees, 100% of the donations go directly to disaster relief.
To donate, people can purchase sunflowers at the farm this week. The farm will also have extra donation jars at the sunflower field tent.
"Your help is needed," Andelin Family Farms said. "You can make a difference to those who desperately need it.
For more information or to donate directly to the Melaleuca Foundation, call 208-534-3000.
Tickets to the Sunflower Festival can be found here: https://andelinfarmtickets.mazeplay.com/