It's one of our favorites...and it's coming up tomorrow!
You can donate to the food bank and other local non-profits during our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive on December 9.
We'll be taking donations at the Grand Sierra Resort, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We hope you can come out and give!
Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:
Canned Meats
Canned Fish
Peanut Butter
Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals
Powdered Milk
Baby Formula, Baby Food
Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.
Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables
Dry Cereal
Oatmeal
Rice
Pasta
You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.