2 News will be holding our annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive on Friday, December 10.
Drop-off locations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
There will be three donation drop off locations this year:
Reno
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Carson City
Governor's Mansion
Minden
Carson Valley Inn
Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:
Canned Meats
Canned Fish
Peanut Butter
Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals
Powdered Milk
Baby Formula, Baby Food
Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.
Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables
Dry Cereal
Oatmeal
Rice
Pasta
You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.