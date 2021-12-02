SYC 2021

2 News will be holding our annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive on Friday, December 10.

Drop-off locations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be three donation drop off locations this year:

Reno

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Carson City

Governor's Mansion

Minden

Carson Valley Inn

Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:

Canned Meats

Canned Fish

Peanut Butter

Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals

Powdered Milk

Baby Formula, Baby Food

Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.

Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables

Dry Cereal

Oatmeal

Rice

Pasta

You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.