Weather Alert

...SNOWFALL POSSIBLE FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND... * Late this afternoon and tonight: A weak weather system brings light snowfall accumulations up to a few inches for the higher elevations of the Sierra from near I-80 southward to Mono and Alpine counties. This could produce slick driving conditions for the passes around the Sierra and on Highway 395 in Mono County. * A cold storm will drop into the region Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (70% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra, however there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 15-25 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.