Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive December 10
SYC 2021
You can help the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and other nonprofits during our Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive today! 

Drop-off locations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be three donation drop off locations this year:

Reno

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Carson City

Governor's Mansion

Minden

Carson Valley Inn

Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:

Canned Meats

Canned Fish

Peanut Butter

Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals

Powdered Milk

Baby Formula, Baby Food

Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.

Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables

Dry Cereal

Oatmeal

Rice

Pasta

You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Share Your Christmas donations will help those less fortunate in our communities through the Food Bank of Northern NevadaF.I.S.H., the Ron Wood Family Resource CenterAdvocates to End Domestic Violence, and the Carson-Valley Food Community Food Closet

In 2020 the community was able to collect more than 447,000 pounds of food and more than $300,000.