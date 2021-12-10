Drop-off locations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
There will be three donation drop off locations this year:
Reno
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Carson City
Governor's Mansion
Minden
Carson Valley Inn
Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:
Canned Meats
Canned Fish
Peanut Butter
Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals
Powdered Milk
Baby Formula, Baby Food
Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.
Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables
Dry Cereal
Oatmeal
Rice
Pasta
You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Share Your Christmas donations will help those less fortunate in our communities through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, F.I.S.H., the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, and the Carson-Valley Food Community Food Closet.
In 2020 the community was able to collect more than 447,000 pounds of food and more than $300,000.