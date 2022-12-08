It's one of our favorites...and it's TODAY!

You can donate to the food bank and other local non-profits during our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

We'll be taking donations at the Grand Sierra Resort, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden all day long.

We hope you can come out and give!

Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:

Canned Meats

Canned Fish

Peanut Butter

Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals

Powdered Milk

Baby Formula, Baby Food

Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.

Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables

Dry Cereal

Oatmeal

Rice

Pasta

You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

You can also click on the image below to donate -