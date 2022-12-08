It's one of our favorites...and it's TODAY!
You can donate to the food bank and other local non-profits during our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
We'll be taking donations at the Grand Sierra Resort, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden all day long.
We hope you can come out and give!
Although all non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:
Canned Meats
Canned Fish
Peanut Butter
Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals
Powdered Milk
Baby Formula, Baby Food
Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.
Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables
Dry Cereal
Oatmeal
Rice
Pasta
You can also text the word "SHARE" and then a dollar amount to 50155 to donate directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
You can also click on the image below to donate -