Brave locals dived, hoped, skipped and ran into the waters at Round Hills Pines Beach & Marina Saturday to support Special Olympics Nevada's health and sports programs.
The Polar Plunge® is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics Nevada athletes.
Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.
Additionally, contributions and involvement helps athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community.
The theme of this year’s event was “Independence.”
SONV is currently the only state that is not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter but it set to change this by the end of 2023!
In addition to the Plunge, attendees were treated to a celebratory lunch by Carson City BBQ.