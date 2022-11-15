Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is ready to celebrate the season with a special tree lighting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 17.
The community is invited to revel in the holiday spirit beginning at 6 p.m. in the main lobby as the Sky Ranch Middle School Choir sings holiday carols and Santa and Mrs. Claus spread holiday cheer.
There will also be light refreshments including hot cocoa, hot and sparkling cider and cookies.
The main event begins at 7 p.m. when GSR team members, the choir and other special guests light more than 130 Christmas trees around the resort including the three rooftop trees that adorn the top of the property.
The tree lighting ceremony is free to attend.
For more information on holidays at the GSR, visit grandsierraresort.com