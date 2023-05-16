The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit invites you to join them for the annual Barks and Badges community event hosted by Washoe County K9 Partners on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno.
The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and if you do plan to attend, you are asked to not bring dogs or pets.
K9 demonstrations will be held every hour, including demonstrations with the Sheriff’s Mounted Horse Unit, SWAT, and more!
In addition to the K9 demonstrations, there will be plenty of vendors, family activities, food trucks, and displays from the Sheriff’s Office including the RAVEN helicopter, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Motors Unit, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and some of our partnering agencies such as REMSA and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.
Barks and Badges supports Washoe County K9 Partners, a local non-profit which provides invaluable support to the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
Everyone is invited to this unique opportunity to learn more about the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, while supporting the Unit through Washoe County K9 Partners.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)