Our very active weather pattern continues with another 'atmospheric river' type of storm on the way by Monday and Tuesday of next week.
A break in the weather on Friday & Saturday will give you time to prepare.
The first wave of snow showers moves in Saturday night through Sunday morning with chain controls and delays in the Sierra and slick valley roads.
Heavier rain and snow showers move in by Monday and Tuesday of next week, be prepared for a major storm on the way.
Stay tuned to 2 News for the latest and check www.nvroads.com for the latest winter road conditions.