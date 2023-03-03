The storm gate is staying open this weekend with another significant storm expected to move through the Sierra and valley. The majority of the snow will fall in the mountains, but some will spill over to the valley too.
It will already be lightly snowing in northeast California by 6 a.m. Saturday and in the valley around 1 p.m.
It will be dangerous to travel over the mountains this weekend not only because of heavy snow, but also because of strong winds.
This is similar to what moved through earlier this week, but not quite as powerful. It will be similar though.
The low is currently sitting in the Gulf of Alaska with plenty of cold air and moisture to work with. A few different waves will rotate around the low giving us a chance for snow.
The first one arrives late Saturday morning around 11 a.m. and the second one arrives early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m. The snow will be more scattered in between the main waves, but steady in a straight band when the waves roll through.
Most of the heavy snow will fall late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
The Winter Storm Warning for the Tahoe area goes from 10 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday.
The Winter Weather Advisory for the Truckee Meadows goes from 1pm Saturday through 10am Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be better than the morning but still not ideal, especially in the mountains.
The snow will be scattered Sunday afternoon, but heavy at times in the higher elevations. It will be very spotty in the valley, allowing roads to improve in the Truckee Meadows.
Snow totals will range from 2-4 feet in the high Sierra above 7000’, to 1-2 feet at lake level, 6-10 inches in the hills above 5000’ and 2-6 inches below 5000’. This means places sitting at 5000’ feet could see several inches of snow over the weekend.
The Reno Airport will see closer to two inches with this storm. Most of the snow will be gone on Monday, but there is still a 30% of snow early Monday in the valley. The leftovers will make the morning commute slick regardless. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, but will be met before the storm arrives. This means the valley could start out with rain or a rain/snow mix before switching all over to snow one to three hours later.
The snow will be able to stick to the roadways above 5000’ not too long after it starts to snow, but it may take a little bit longer in the lowest elevations near the airport. It will for sure be able to stick to the roads by Saturday night as the second, more potent wave moves through. Sunday morning will be messy.
Just like our last storm, winds will be strong with this storm too. Not quite as severe though, but close. A Wind Advisory is posted for the valley on Saturday mainly for the first half of the day before the front arrives. Wind gusts will go from 30mph Saturday morning to nearly 50mph by noon.
Wind speeds will get lower as the snow starts to fall, but it will still be breezy blowing the snow around and lowering visibility. This will be light and fluffy snow again, making it easier to blow around in the wind.
Keep your cold weather clothes handy, as temperatures will stay about ten to fifteen degrees below average through next week.
Follow me on Facebook at @KTVN Angela Schilling for more weather updates. You can also follow me on Twitter or Instagram at Angela Schilling. Stay safe and stay warm.