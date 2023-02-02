A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the Sierra from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. The snow will be heavy at times and travel is not advised in the mountains for the second half of the weekend. The precipitation will spill over down to the valley floor Saturday night, Sunday morning, and at times Sunday afternoon. Impacts will be minimal in the valley, but the hills will be slick. It will be windy Friday through Sunday as well.
This is a warmer storm with a weak atmospheric river signal. The moisture will be coming from the ocean, and there won’t be as much to work with compared to earlier in the year. Not much snow will fall in the valley, but a good one to two feet of snow will fall in the mountains. This will be the Sierra cement kind of snow, opposed to light and fluffy. Temperatures will be warm enough for a rain/snow mix in the valley for most of the event. The snow level will top 5000’ Sunday morning, which means most areas in the Truckee Meadows will only see rain or slush to begin with. An unsettled upper level low will move in behind the front on Sunday, allowing for some showers to develop in the Sierra as well as the valley. The snow could be heavy at times in the mountains, but it won’t be steady. The forecast is more challenging in the valley. Will we see a mix, rain, or snow during the day on Sunday? It will mainly fall as rain, but if it rains hard enough the rain could switch to snow. Cold air will move in behind the front, so we’ll have to watch it closely, as there is a slight chance that any showers that do develop on Sunday will fall as snow, but as of now I think there is a bigger chance for rain or a mix. Any leftover puddles will freeze by Monday, so watch out for some icy spots. The showers in the valley will be spotty on Sunday. Not a washout by any means.
A weak system will move through the mountains on Friday, not producing a ton of snow but increasing wind speeds. A Lake Wind Advisory is posted for Tahoe as a result. It goes from 10pm Thursday night through 7pm Friday. Wind gusts could reach 40mph at Tahoe on Friday, and closer to 100mph in the ridgetops. It will be windy on Saturday as a result. The wind will also blow around the snow Saturday night, lowering visibility. Stay safe and stay warm.