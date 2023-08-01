Reno Police Department (RPD) and SWAT units responded to an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday night.
Neighbors on-scene told us that officers with RPD evacuated residents in the north part of an apartment complex in the area of Lymbery Street and Brinkby Avenue.
Police and SWAT teams trying to get a possible suspect out of a second floor unit of the apartment complex.
Lymbery Street was closed for while, but has been reopened.
We have reached out to Reno Police for more information, and are awaiting a response.