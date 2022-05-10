Apple has announced it will be discontinuing its ipod touch.
The product which launched in 2001 was the last version of the portable music player the company still sells.
Apple released the following statement about the decision:
“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”
Apple has introduced new products over the years that offer the same features the iPod has which include the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers.