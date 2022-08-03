A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening.
Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams.
Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will be possible under the stronger storms.
Thunderstorms are possible in and around the Reno area Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Moisture moving up from the south will keep our stormy weather pattern going through Thursday and Friday afternoons with flash flooding possible.
Never drive across flooded out roadways and watch out for rapid rises in rivers and streams.
Partly sunny skies by the weekend with afternoon highs in the 90s.
