A flood watch is up for the green areas on the map that includes the mountains, Reno, and our valleys through Wednesday evening.
Another wet storm is on the way with heavy rain in the forecast on Tuesday. Rivers and streams will rise again, and it should be like the last storm with minor to moderate flooding of low-lying areas possible.
Heavy snow is expected above 7,000’ with another 2 feet possible there with chain controls and delays likely along our passes.
A wind advisory is also up with 50 to 60mph gusts possible on Tuesday.