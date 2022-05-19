Gusty winds will be with us Thursday afternoon through Friday in the 30 to 40 mph range. Wind prone areas like the Washoe and North Valleys could see gusts pushing 50 mph.
Lake wind advisories are up for Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lakes with choppy and hazardous boating conditions, until 11pm Thursday.
Areas of blowing dust around dry lake beds and dirt fields will create low visibility on some roads as well, around Highway 50 and Highway 95.
Temperatures will be in the 80s today, cooling into the 60s on Friday with a nice weekend on the way warming back up to around 80 degrees by Sunday.