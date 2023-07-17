Our heat wave continues with 100s in the forecast for much of Nevada through the weekend.

There's a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, mainly east of Reno and a slightly cooler 98 on Wednesday.

Lake Tahoe will have afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this week with a few 90s by the weekend for South Lake Tahoe under sunny skies.

We heat back up into the low 100s for the weekend, plan on very hot temperatures for your outdoor plans. Drink plenty of water and have a cool place to retreat.