The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday, July 24th.
It will be in effect from noon until 10 p.m. for portions of northwestern Nevada and northeastern California.
Our winds will be gusty through Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s and humidity in the 10% range.
People are advised to avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.
You should also be sure to stow trailer chains properly, avoid target shooting and do not set off fireworks, according to NWS in Reno.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.