Spring arrives at 2:34pm on Monday with the vernal equinox, but it will still feel like winter for the next few days.
Our next storm arrives by Tuesday morning with snow showers in the early morning hours, switching to rain and heavy snow in the Mountains with chain controls likely Tuesday through Wednesday.
The mountains could see another foot or two of snow above 7,000’ with several inches at Lake Level. Light snow is possible for our valleys Tuesday and Wednesday morning with 1 to 2” possible.
Be ready for slick roads Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with more rain and snow showers on the way.
We will continue to have slight chances for showers for Thursday, Friday and the weekend.
Check www.nvroads.com
❄️ Check out the latest storm total snow reports for NorCal. Generally 8-12 inches of snow were observed across the Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades. Highest amounts were observed south of Highway 50. Moderate mountain snow returns Tuesday-Wednesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FyxLQ4rZbs— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 20, 2023