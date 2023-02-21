A wind advisory is up for Reno and our valleys through 7pm on Tuesday with a high wind warning for areas south of Reno, around Bishop and Tonopah where 50 to 60+mph winds are possible.
Be prepared for downed trees and power outages and hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.
Snow showers will move in by Tuesday afternoon and evening with light accumulations possible, although heavier snow in the Sierra with chain controls likely.
Another round of snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning with 1-2" around town and a foot or more of snow in the mountains.
Secure everything outdoors and get ready for the cold with highs only in the 30s through Friday. Partly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the 40s and another round of storms are on the way by early next week.