Get ready for strong and gusty winds on Tuesday with a wind advisory up for Reno and our valleys, and a high wind warning for Southern Nevada. The wind will blow 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph in the wind prone areas.
Secure everything outdoors before the storm, with gusty winds starting early Tuesday morning.
Plan on chain controls in the Sierra by Tuesday evening through Thursday with 6-12” of snow in the higher elevations.
A strong cold front will drop us down into the 30s for highs by Wednesday and Thursday, with scattered snow showers for our valleys and light or no accumulations.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest winter road conditions.