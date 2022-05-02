A wind advisory is up for us on Monday with 20 to 30 mph winds gusting to 50+ mph in wind prone areas.
Secure everything outdoors and watch out for areas of blowing dust and low visibility around our dry lake beds.
Check your gates and fences so the dog doesn't get out and high-profile vehicles may have some detours through the Washoe Valley.
Lake wind advisories are also up with choppy boating conditions.
Winds decrease on Tuesday with 80s by Wednesday and Thursday and a breezy and cooler Mother's Day weekend on the way.
The @NWS has issued a wind advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area from 11am-8pm tonight. Gusty winds mean increased wildfire danger, so don't do anything to spark a fire! Learn what causes sparks and how to prevent them at https://t.co/VWFzIIXVIp. #doyourpart #preventwildfires pic.twitter.com/xWEY4J3Fiz— Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) May 2, 2022