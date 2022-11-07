A winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada Mountains including Lake Tahoe until 5am Wednesday.
There’s also a winter weather advisory for Reno and our valleys from 10am Tuesday, until 5am on Wednesday.
Heavy snow will move into the mountains Monday night through Tuesday morning with chain controls and travel delays.
Our valleys could see a few inches of snow to several inches up in the foothills during the day on Tuesday. The mountains could see 2 to 4 feet of snow through Wednesday morning.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions