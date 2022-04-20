A winter storm warning goes up at 5pm Wednesday for Lassen and Plumas counties and 8pm for Lake Tahoe and the Sierra, lasting through 11am on Friday.
Heavy snow is heading for the mountains with chain controls and travel delays Wednesday night through Friday morning.
A foot of snow is possible at lake level with 2 to 3 feet above 8,000'.
Rain showers and wind for our valleys with light snow possible above 6,000 feet by Thursday morning.
A wind advisory is in effect with 30 to 40mph wind gusts, and areas of blowing dust. Lake wind advisories are also up with hazardous boating conditions.
The storm moves out on Friday with a sunny and warmer weekend on the way.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.