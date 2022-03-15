According to the Nye County District Attorney's Office, Tyler Kennedy of Arizona faces a maximum of 24-60 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of DUI causing death stemming from a triple fatality crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County in March of 2021.
Each count is a category ‘B’ felony punishable by 2-20 years imprisonment with a possible maximum of 8-20 years per count under Nevada law, which does not permit murder charges on a DUI.
Michael Durmeier, 39, his fiancée Lauren Starcevich, 38, and his daughter Georgia Durmeier, 12, died when Kennedy crossed the center line and collided head-on with their car. Two other children in the victims’ vehicle also suffered serious injuries, but survived.
All five were from Victor, Idaho and were heading to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon for Spring break.
Kennedy was charged with having fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash. He will be sentenced in Tonopah District Court Department 2 on July 19, 2022 and is not eligible for probation.