The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a man from Quincy was arrested Saturday morning for a fatal stabbing and starting a house.
At approximately 6:56 a.m., deputies responded to a distress call from a residence in the 600 block of Edwards Ave.
In the call, a woman told dispatch that a man had started a fire in her home.
When first responders arrived, they located a man who had been stabbed.
The man who was stabbed, identified as 71-year-old James R. Cross later succumbed to his injuries.
After an investigation, deputies arrested 38-year-old Owen Magers in connection to the stabbing.
The fire was quickly contained and did not spread to any other area.
There is no threat to the community.
Along with the Plumas County Sheriff's Office, The California Department of Justice is assisting in the investigation.
(Plumas County Sheriff's Office)