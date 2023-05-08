5:48 p.m. update:
The University of Nevada, Reno says a person of interest that made threatening messages to the university online through Yelp is in custody.
Local law enforcement agencies including University Police, The Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Reno Police assisted in the investigation.
The suspect's identity and charges are unknown at this time.
Original story:
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible online threat made to the University of Nevada, Reno.
UNR Police say they’ve discovered that the threat was made to UNR and “local businesses online through Yelp.”
Reno Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
As this time, the campus remains open.