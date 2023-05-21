The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) says they've arrested a woman following an arson investigation.
On May 11, NCSO Deputies and the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate a fire that had occurred at the corner of Delk and Water Street in Tonopah.
Deputies learned through the investigation that Tonya Carter had made threats to her neighbor and the property owner that she was going to burn down their trailer.
The sheriff's office says Tonya was seen leaving the property minutes before the fire was reported.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Tonya Carter was arrested on multiple charges related to the arson and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.