Artown returns this July for its 28th festival.
Artown says this year's monthlong event will feature over 500 headliners, multicultural and children’s events -75% of which are free to the public.
Events will be held over 100 different venues and pop-ups throughout Washoe County and include gallery exhibits, plays, programs, performances, shows, concerts, historical tours, readings, recitals, classes, lectures, and workshops.
Artown’s financial impact on the local economy was estimated at $36 million in 2022.
“The performers that I have selected this year are all exceptional artists in their musical genres and masters of their chosen instruments--including the instrument of voice,” states Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan, who has been at the helm of the organization since 2002.
7.6, Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, 8pm. World-renowned guitarist and vocalist JOHN PIZZARELLI has dedicated many albums to the gifted songwriters and performers who have helped to establish the Great American Songbook and the pop music canon: Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney, Richard Rodgers, and Duke Ellington, to name a few. With his new album, Pizzarelli and his remarkable new trio cast a wider net to explore other sources for the most immortal songs of the past century: the Broadway stage and the silver screen.
7.9, Artown’s Donor Appreciation event this year is ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY- Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! Hawkins Amphitheater, 8pm. Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America’s most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. Callaway will close the show with hits from the great songwriters of the 70's like -Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and John Lennon.
7.11, Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort, 8pm. NICKEL CREEK the Grammy-winning, platinum-selling internationally renowned roots trio of mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins, come to Reno with special guest MONICA MARTIN. Theband that revolutionized folk and roots and brought their progressive take on acoustic music to a broader audience, greatly influencing the sound and trajectory of roots music in the process, have reunited to release a new album featuring their first new music in nine years. Celebrants, the follow-up to Chris Thile, Sean Watkins, and Sara Watkins’ 2014 release A Dotted Line, released on March 24.
7.13, Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, 8pm. OMAR SOSA QUARTETO AMERICANOS, featuring drummer Josh Jones, Sheldon Brown on saxophones, and Ernesto Mazar Kinde on clarinets, is Sosa’s first U.S.-based jazz ensemble since the 1990’s. The Cuban composer and pianist is one of the most versatile jazz artists on the scene today. For over four decades he has fused a wide range of jazz, world music, and electronic elements with his native Afro-Cuban roots to create a fresh and original urban sound – all with a Latin jazz heart.
7.16, Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, 8pm. JESSE and JOY are a mega-selling, award-winning sibling pop duo from Mexico City. Widely-acclaimed and accorded by their legions of fans, the talented Jesse Huerta plays piano, lead guitar, and sings harmony, while Joy Huerta is lead vocalist and plays rhythm guitar. Accustomed to selling out arenas and stadiums rather than performing in tiny amphitheaters, Reno audiences will get a unique chance to see the dynamic brother sister duo in a rare intimate setting. “Jesse and Joy are probably some of the purest, most talented artists of our generation,” wrote Latin Times.
7.20, Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, 8pm. STORM LARGE is an American singer, songwriter, actress and author. She attracted national attention as a contestant on the CBS reality television show Rock Star: Supernova. Large currently performs nationally with her own band, and tours internationally with the Portland-based band Pink Martini. Storm Large was a showstopping contestant in Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Adult Content Warning. No children under 18.
7.27, Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, 8pm. DIANE REEVES is the pre-eminent jazz vocalist in the world today — her arsenal of talents is richly displayed in every song of her limitless repertoire. As a result of her virtuosity, improvisational prowess and unique jazz and R&B stylings, Dianne has received five Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, an honorary Doctorate of Music from Julliard, and was named a 2018 National Endowments for the Arts Jazz Master.
Tickets for Artown’s 28th festival season are available at artown.org or by calling 775.322.1538.
(Artown contributed to this report.)